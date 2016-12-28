Cool1 smartphone with 5.5 inch full HD display and dual rear camera launching in India

Months after Coolpad and LeEco jointly launched the Cool1 in China, the company is now all set to unveil the handset in India.

Coolpad has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled for December 28. The invite shows the tagline “See (C) Life Again”. While the company has not specifically mentioned which handset would be showcased at the event, we expect the company to unveil the Cool1 smartphone.

The Cool1 smartphone boasts off a full metal unibody design with fingerprint scanner and dual camera setup. The device has a 5.5 inch full HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 652 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The highlight of the handset is the 13 MP dual rear camera setup with dual-tone LED flash.