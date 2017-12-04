Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Asus

ASUS ZenFone Live gets price cut in India

By Sagar
0

Taiwanese smartphone brand ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Live in India back in May this year. The ASUS ZenFone Live is a budget smartphone and was launched with a price tag of ₹9999 in India. However, the company had then reduced its price to ₹8999. Well now, ASUS has again announced a price cut for the ZenFone Live in India.

ASUS has announced a price cut of ₹1000 for ZenFone Live in India, which now further brings down its price from ₹8999 to ₹7999 in the country. The ASUS ZenFone Live sports a 5.2-inch HD IPS display that comes with a 2.5D curved glass atop.

The ZenFone Live is powered by Snapdragon 400 SoC that’s laced with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 306 GPU. It has a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The ZenFone Live comes with “real-time beautification” technology which helps you look good in real-time while live streaming on popular apps like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. You can check out full specifications of the ZenFone Live below.

ASUS ZenFone Live Specifications

  • Display: 5.2-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) with 2.5D curved glass on top
  • Software: ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 (MSM8928)
  • GPU: Adreno 306
  • Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3
  • Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB, 100 GB Google Drive for 2 years
  • Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PixelMaster, soft-light LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, wide-angle 82 degrees
  • Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)
  • Sensors: Accelerator, E-Compass, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
  • Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled
  • Battery: 2,650 mAh (non-removable)
  • Power Adapter: Output: 5.2V, 1.0A, 5.2W
  • Dimensions: 141.18 mm x 71.74 x 7.95 mm
  • Weight: 120 grams
  • Colors: Navy Black, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold

So, with a price tag of ₹7999, would you buy the ASUS ZenFone Live? Or, would you prefer buying some other smartphone? Do let us know in the comments down below.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz