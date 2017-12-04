ASUS ZenFone Live gets price cut in India

Taiwanese smartphone brand ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Live in India back in May this year. The ASUS ZenFone Live is a budget smartphone and was launched with a price tag of ₹9999 in India. However, the company had then reduced its price to ₹8999. Well now, ASUS has again announced a price cut for the ZenFone Live in India.

ASUS has announced a price cut of ₹1000 for ZenFone Live in India, which now further brings down its price from ₹8999 to ₹7999 in the country. The ASUS ZenFone Live sports a 5.2-inch HD IPS display that comes with a 2.5D curved glass atop.

The ZenFone Live is powered by Snapdragon 400 SoC that’s laced with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 306 GPU. It has a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The ZenFone Live comes with “real-time beautification” technology which helps you look good in real-time while live streaming on popular apps like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. You can check out full specifications of the ZenFone Live below.

ASUS ZenFone Live Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) with 2.5D curved glass on top

5.2-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) with 2.5D curved glass on top Software: ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 (MSM8928)

Up to 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 (MSM8928) GPU: Adreno 306

Adreno 306 Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB, 100 GB Google Drive for 2 years

16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB, 100 GB Google Drive for 2 years Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PixelMaster, soft-light LED flash

13 MP f/2.0, PixelMaster, soft-light LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, wide-angle 82 degrees

5 MP f/2.2, wide-angle 82 degrees Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)

Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS) Sensors: Accelerator, E-Compass, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor

Accelerator, E-Compass, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 2,650 mAh (non-removable)

2,650 mAh (non-removable) Power Adapter: Output: 5.2V, 1.0A, 5.2W

Output: 5.2V, 1.0A, 5.2W Dimensions: 141.18 mm x 71.74 x 7.95 mm

141.18 mm x 71.74 x 7.95 mm Weight: 120 grams

120 grams Colors: Navy Black, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold

So, with a price tag of ₹7999, would you buy the ASUS ZenFone Live? Or, would you prefer buying some other smartphone? Do let us know in the comments down below.