The Chinese smartphone giant, Gionee has released its battery-centric smartphone Gionee M7 Power with 5,000 mAh battery. What’s new on the phone is the 6-inch FullView display paired with a large battery, the Gionee M7 Power is the company’s first bezel-less designed smartphone. We check the battery performance of the phone to see if it has what it takes to last 2 days.

The Gionee M series focuses usually on the battery area, although the size of the battery is reduced, the Gionee Marathon M5 came with a 6,030 mAh battery. The Gionee M7 Power has a 5,000 mAh capacity battery with Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging technology.

Gionee M7 Power Battery Is Long Lasting

The performance of the battery is reliable, Gionee packs a power efficient hardware. The Snapdragon 435 is an entry-level chip and doesn’t put much stress on the battery. The Gionee M7 Power packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC with 8 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The battery life can be easily achieved 2 days on average use and it can even extend to the 3rd day depending on the usage. You can make use of its power-saving traits to stretch it further.

It is worth mentioning that the display is HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels resolution) so the screen won’t take more processing power to push the pixels. A 720p display is mediocre for a 6-inch display, the content won’t be as crisp and sharp as you see on the phones with the Full HD+ display.

The battery is notably strong and it can pretty much squeeze up the competition if not taking the screen into the consideration. On the performance note, it’s also not meant for gaming, you may want to find alternatives if you play graphics-intensive. Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 is the direct competitor that offers a long-lasting battery with better performance.

Gionee M7 Power Battery Test Results

Apps/Games Battery used Runtime Brightness Wireless 1080p Video 3% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) YouTube (720p) 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Shadow Fight 3 7% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Angry Birds 2 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Music (Offline) 1% 1 Hour Screen off Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music Streaming - SoundCloud 2% 30 minutes Screen off On (Wi-Fi) Facebook 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Instagram 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi)

Do check our hands-on with Gionee M7 Power.