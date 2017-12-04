Back in August, Indian smartphone brand Micromax launched the Canvas Infinity. The Canvas Infinity is a budget smartphone that sported bezel-less design. Now today, the company has launched the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro which comes with specs relatively better than the Canvas Infinity.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro, like the Canvas Infinity, flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. As the bezels are smaller, there aren’t any capacitive navigation keys or fingerprint scanner below the display.

Above the display, you have a dual camera setup which is another highlight of the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 20 MP and one 8 MP camera which lets users take photos with Bokeh Effect. That said, for regular shots, you get a 16 MP snapper at the back.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks like photo editing and gaming.

The Canvas Infinity Pro boots up to Android Nougat and has 64 GB of storage on board, with the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps this package up and running.

“We understand that in the mid-premium range smartphones, consumers demand a complete package – a smartphone that has best in class cameras, screen that is large enough for content viewing, battery that doesn’t drain in a day and off course aesthetics that are head turner. We truly believe that Infinity Pro is that package and our consumers will be delighted with the pricing as well. We are known to bring revolutionary products within the range of millions of Indians and this is another step in that direction.” said Shubhodhip Pal, Chief Operating Officer, Micromax Informatics.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Android Nougat Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Price in India and Availability