Indian smartphone brand Kult, which is a part of Optiemus group, launched the Kult Beyond in India back in August this year. The company later launched the Kult Gladiator in September. And now today, Kult has launched yet another smartphone in the Indian market – the Kult Ambition.

The Kult Ambition, like Beyond and Gladiator, is a budget smartphone. It sports a 5-inch display that has resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 320 dpi. The Kult Ambition boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat which means it comes with features like Quick Reply and Multi-Window.

The Kult Ambition is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM. The phone comes with 32 GB of internal storage, however, the storage is expandable via microSD card. Moreover, it’s also worth noting that the Kult Ambition comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

The Kult Ambition has support for 4G VoLTE, and, it also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. However, you can also use the fingerprint scanner to take calls, click selfies or quickly launch apps.

For photography, the Kult Ambition sports a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front, both of which are aided by flash. The Kult Ambition comes only in Black color, and, it ships with a 2600 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

“Ambition is our third launch within this quarter and is representative of the buoyant consumer sentiment around the brand Kult. We are dedicated to offer products that promise high reliability and compelling experience at a competitive price, and Kult Ambition is best suited to the needs of Indian youth who is a 24X7 digital native seeking to serve all his personal, entertainment and information needs through his device.” said Nitesh Gupta, Director, New Product Development, Kult.

Kult Ambition Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

Kult Ambition Price in India and Availability