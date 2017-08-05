Indian brand Kult, which is a part of the Optiemus group, has launched its smartphone in India. It’s a budget smartphone priced at ₹6999 and is called Kult Beyond.

The Kult Beyond is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.25 GHz and is laced with an impressive 3 GB of RAM. The Kult Beyond sports a 5.2-inch IPS display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Kult Beyond boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and has a 13 MP camera both at the back and on the front. The phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. However, it can also be used to answer calls, capture photos or to quickly launch your favorite app.

“Today’s hyper-connected millennial demands high performance smartphone with great camera quality. We kept that in mind while building Kult Beyond. This beautifully designed smartphone comes loaded with class-leading features and functionalities at a very attractive price, which is an added advantage.” said Mr. Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom.

Kult Beyond specifications:

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

Kult Beyond Price and Availability: