ASUS ZenFone Pegasus 3S with Android 7.0 Nougat and 5000 mAh battery unveiled

ASUS unveiled the ZenFone Pegasus 3 back in June last year, and now today, ASUS has unveiled the successor to the Pegasus 3, the ZenFone Pegasus 3S.

The ASUS ZenFone Pegasus 3S is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. The processor is laced with 3 GB of RAM and Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. The device is offered in two different variants, one which comes with 32 GB of internal storage and another which comes with 64 GB of internal storage. If that’s not enough, you can expand the storage up to 2 TB via microSD card.

Talking about the screen, the device comes with a 5.2-inch IPS display which has HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels) and is covered by a 2.5D glass. The ZenFone Pegasus 3S sports an all-metal uni-body construction, and, unlike its predecessor, sports a fingerprint scanner on the front which is housed on the home button.

The two biggest highlights of this device are its operating system and battery. The Pegasus 3S runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and, it also boasts off a massive 5000 mAh battery which ASUS claims can offer up to 30 days of standby time and 48 hours of heavy usage.

ASUS ZenFone Pegasus 3S specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T860 MP2

Mali-T860 MP2 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch IPS HD (1280 x 720 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch IPS HD (1280 x 720 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and PixelMaster technology

13 MP with flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and PixelMaster technology Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM

Dual-Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 2G, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

2G, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 5000 mAh with 5V/2A Fast Charge

The device will go on sale in China later this month with a price tag of ¥1999 (around $290/₹20,000). Will you be buying one?

Via