Ziox Astra Metal 4G with 5 inch display and 4G LTE support launched for Rs. 5553

Keeping in mind the demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones, Ziox has now launched the Ziox Astra Metal 4G smartphone.

Ziox Mobiles has announced the launch of the Ziox Astra Metal 4G, which is the company’s first entry-level smartphone with 4G LTE support. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Ziox Astra Metal 4G has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 5553 and is available in Rose Gold, Silver and Champagne Gold colour options.

Speaking about the Ziox Astra Metal 4G, Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles, said, “After establishing its mark in the feature phone segment, Ziox is proud to introduce its first 4G entrant, that not only elevates performance& customer experience to the next level, but endeavors to empower consumers with affordable technology, keeping the users ahead of the Tech curve.”

Ziox Astra Metal 4G specs:

5.0 inch display

960 x 540 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3000 mAh battery