Asus Zenpad 3S 10 LTE with 9.7 inch display and 4G support launched

Months after launching the Asus Zenpad 3S 10, Asus has now launched the LTE variant of the tablet with improved hardware.

Asus has announced the launch of the Asus Zenpad 3S 10 LTE, which is the company’s latest high-end tablet offering with 4G LTE support. The device has a massive 9.7 inch display with resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. The tablet is powered by a octa core Snapdragon 650 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Asus Zenpad 3S 10 LTE has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 7800 mAh battery. The handset is priced at RM1799 (approx. Rs. 28000). Details about the global rollout are yet to be revealed.

Asus Zenpad 3S 10 LTE specs:

9.7 inch display

2048 x 1536 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

7800 mAh battery