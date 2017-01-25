Intex Cloud Q11 4G with VoLTE support and Selfie Flash launched in India for ₹6190

After launching the Cloud Q11 in India last year, Intex has today launched Cloud Q11 4G in the country.

The Intex Cloud Q11 4G, as the name suggests, supports 4G VoLTE connectivity whereas the Cloud Q11 only supported 3G connectivity. The Cloud Q11 4G is powered by MediaTek MT6737V/W SoC which is backed by 1 GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and sports a 5.5-inch HD display. While the Cloud Q11 was VR enabled, the Cloud Q11 4G boasts some AI capabilities.

“At Intex, we are constantly innovating our product and services to suit our Indian consumers’ needs. Today, tech savvy users seek for more practical features with better connectivity and functionality. With the launch of Cloud Q11 4G, we have given two unique features for the pervasive users – the artificial intelligence functionality and our in-house VAS feature called LFTY, giving users a holistic experience of using a smartphone. We are happy to launch this 4G-enabled smart phone on Amazon.in for our users and are confident of expanding our online reach.” said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies.

Intex Cloud Q11 4G specifications:

CPU: 1.2 GHz MediaTek MT6737V/W quad-core processor

The Intex Cloud Q11 4G is priced at ₹6190 and is available exclusively on Amazon India, however, if you are buying this phone, we suggest you go for Xiaomi Redmi 3S which is priced at ₹6999 and has better overall specifications (along with a fingerprint scanner). But, buying the Redmi 3S isn’t easy as it is currently out of stock.