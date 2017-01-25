Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4 GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro which was spotted on GFXBench earlier this year has now made an appearance on Geekbench as well.

The Galaxy C5 Pro is listed with model number SM-C5010 on Geekbench. This matches the one found on GFXBench. The device is running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU.

The Galaxy C5 Pro scored 896 points in single-core test and 4276 points in multi-core test of Geekbench. These specifications on Geekbench are in line with the ones on GFXBench. While the Geekbench listing doesn’t reveal much on the specifications front, thanks to the GFXBench listing, we do know what to expect from the Galaxy C5 Pro.

According to the GFXBench listing, the Galaxy C5 Pro will come with a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, 64 GB internal storage, 16 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. Of course, these are just benchmark listings, and it’s always possible that the final product we see might turn out to be something different. We should know more about the device once it gets TENAA certified.

