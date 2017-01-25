Samsung launches customer service vans in Telangana

Keeping with the commitment for unrivalled customers service, Samsung has now launched its service vans in Telangana.

Samsung India has announced the launch of service vans in Telangana, which would provide world-class service to its customers at their door steps. The company has released as many as 19 service vans in the first phase and is expected to release more vans in the next few weeks. The service would be available to 68 talukas across the state.

The Samsung service vans are all equipped with a DG set and key fixtures, enabling multi-skilled service engineers to provide quick response and on-spot resolution of complaints. The resident engineers will be located in remote areas and will help reach out to Samsung’s consumers in their local areas.

Speaking about the launch, Anurag Prashar, vice president, Customer Satisfaction, Samsung India, said, “At Samsung, it is our constant endeavour to provide the best customer service to our consumers. With this initiative, our customers in rural India will enjoy the same level of speedy and high quality service as urban customers. We are committed to provide the very best of customer service for our customers across the state, especially in rural areas.”