Here-are-the-5-best-cases-for-ASUS-ZenFone-Max-Pro-M1

Among the budget smartphones, the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the absolute deal breaker for many. Having a large 5,000 mAh battery, a fast processor, dual cameras, the new 18:9 display, and the stock Android Oreo certainly demands attention. Since it doesn’t come with a protective case, we have compiled a list of 5 best ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 cases. If you own the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and looking for a case, check them out below.

1) Flipkart SmartBuy Back Cover for ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Transparent, Flexible Case)

The transparent case also boasts your ZenFone Max Pro M1 back design and does not hide the beauty of it. If you want to protect your phone, but want to show off the design, this transparent Flipkart SmartBuy case is for you. It is currently priced at Rs 149.

Buy on Flipkart – Rs 149

2) Flipkart SmartBuy Back Cover for ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Black, Rugged Armor, Rubber)

Looking for a rugged case? This classic rugged case from Flipkart SmartBuy is a great value for money case. It keeps your ZenFone Max Pro M1 safe from minor drops as well as prevent any scratches and other small accidents.

Buy on Flipkart – Rs 149

3) LIKEIT Back Cover for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Captain America Print)

Unlike the plain and classic cases, the printed cases add a style to your ZenFone and it looks better in the hands as well. This case from LIKEIT has Captain America shield from the movie Avengers printed on the top available in White and Grey color. If you are a fan of Marvel franchise and want a case, this is for you. The case is multicolored, waterproof and flexible enough to easily fit and remove from your Zenfone Max Pro M1.

LIKEIT is a brand that sells smartphone cases and covers that enhance your phone look and style as well as protect from drops and water spills.

Buy on Flipkart – Rs 499

4) LIKEIT Back Cover for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Multicolor, Waterproof, Flexible Case)

Just like the above case, this one uses the Ferrari theme. Here’s another printed case from the LIKEIT, if you like sports cars and want one at the back of your phone, check out this Ferrari design case. These printed cases come with a higher cost as compared to the classic cases. It is also waterproof and flexible for your Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Buy on Flipkart – Rs 499

5) Trahas Back Cover for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Multicolor, Flexible Case)

One more case that comes with a digital camera print at the back. It’s for camera lovers, costs lesser as compared to the above two and looks stylish as well. It boasts the Leica brand and a big lens at the center to look like a professional digital camera. You can get it from Flipkart, here’s the link.

Buy on Flipkart – Rs 199

Do you know any more cases or covers? Mention them in the comments below.