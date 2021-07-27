How to report cheater through in-game channel in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been officially launched and the game already has a large number of active players. With more users joining and the game’s popularity rising, reports about hackers and cheating are also surfacing online.

If you have faced any issues with hackers or cheaters on the platform, then you should go ahead and report them. If you are not sure how to do that, then here are three different methods to report cheaters in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) through the in-game channel.

Report cheater through in-game channel in BGMI

There are three different methods that you can use to report a cheater through the in-game channel in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here are all of them explained.

Method 1

If the cheater kills you in the game, you can tap on the “Report” button which is placed at the bottom-left corner of the results page. By clicking on the Report button, you will be able to report the user as a cheater.

Method 2

This method will be helpful if the cheater is your friend or is in your squad. In this situation, you can tap on the “Report” button on the Statistics page and Tier Overview page. Now, from the user’s profile, you will be able to report them as cheaters.

Method 3

What if the cheater is not your friend but you know the nickname of that user and want to report him/her? Well, there’s a solution for that as well.

You will have to search for the nickname on the “Add Friend” page. When you see the profile of that user, tap on the “Report” button at the bottom-left corner of the Statistics Page or the Tier Overview page, as noted in the above method.