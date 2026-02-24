Bharti Airtel has announced plans to capitalise its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Airtel Money Limited, with ₹20,000 crore over the next few years. The move is aimed at scaling digital credit access and strengthening financial inclusion across India.

Under the plan, 70% of the capital will be infused by Airtel, while the remaining 30% will be contributed by the promoter group through Bharti Enterprises Limited.

Speaking on the expansion, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel, said, “The success of our LSP platform over the past two years is proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a national scale. We have built one of India’s most trusted and scalable digital credit engines – reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-leading performance metrics. Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business – one that stands for trust, innovation, and financial inclusion.”

Building a Large-Scale Digital Credit Platform

Airtel revealed that it has spent the last two years building a digital credit platform, supported by a strong data and analytics engine and a team of over 500 data scientists. The platform integrates Airtel’s digital channels with advanced underwriting and risk management capabilities.

Key highlights of the platform include:

₹9,000 crore in loan disbursements to date

Strong delinquency outcomes, driven by robust underwriting models

Real-time risk monitoring and portfolio management systems

The company says these capabilities position Airtel Money to scale lending responsibly while maintaining asset quality.

Focus on Financial Inclusion

Airtel said the expansion of its NBFC is aligned with India’s need to improve access to formal credit. According to Care Edge Ratings, India’s formal credit-to-GDP ratio stands at 53%, indicating significant headroom for growth.

Through Airtel Money Limited, the company aims to:

Broaden access to simple and digital-first credit products

Reach underserved and underbanked segments

Leverage Airtel’s large customer base and digital infrastructure

NBFC and LSP Operations to Run in Parallel

Airtel clarified that the NBFC will operate alongside its existing Lending Service Provider (LSP) platform, with clear operational segregation between the two entities. Customers will continue to access services through Airtel’s integrated digital platform, ensuring a seamless experience while complying with regulatory requirements.

RBI Approval and Regulatory Disclosure

Airtel Money Limited received its NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India on 13th February 2026.

As mandated by the RBI, Airtel included the following disclaimer:

“The Company has a valid Certificate of Registration dated 13/02/2026 issued by Reserve Bank of India under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for the repayment of deposits/discharge of liabilities by the company.”

The planned capital infusion is designed to leverage Airtel’s technology stack, data capabilities, and nationwide digital reach to build a secure, scalable, and compliant financial services business. Airtel believes this approach will help accelerate responsible credit growth while supporting India’s broader digital and economic development goals.