iQOO has launched the iQOO 15R in India as part of its flagship-focused iQOO 15 series. The smartphone targets power users and gamers with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, a 144 Hz high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, IP69-rated durability, and a massive 7,600 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

The iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display with a 1.5K resolution (2750 x 1260 pixels) and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The panel offers 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), up to 5,000 nits peak brightness with 1 nit minimum brightness, 4,320 Hz PWM dimming with optional DC-like dimming, 300 Hz ten-finger touch sampling, and 3,200 Hz instantaneous touch sampling, HDR10+, and is protected by Schott Shield glass with an IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design.

The design is said to be the slimmest at 7.9mm thickness with a 7,600 mAh battery in India, and comes in two color options:

Dark Knight – Matte Black finish

Triumph Silver – White with patterned back (India-exclusive)

One of the biggest highlights is the 7,600 mAh battery, using fourth-generation silicon anode and second-generation semi-solid-state battery technology, designed to perform reliably in extreme temperatures. Charging features include 100W FlashCharge (up to 50% in 33 minutes) and USB Power Delivery (PD) support.

At the core of the iQOO 15R is the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512 TB UFS 4.1 Storage. The device reportedly scores over 3.5 million points on AnTuTu 11. The phone runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 and is promised to offer 4 Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

For sustained performance, iQOO has equipped the phone with 6,500mm² IceCore VC cooling, Dual-layer graphite sheets, and 14,000mm² thermal conductivity area – claimed to provide up to 15°C temperature reduction in 10 minutes. A dedicated Q2 gaming chip enables 1.5K resolution gaming at 144 FPS, while a network enhancement chip promises better signal stability, including improved reception in elevators.

The iQOO 15R features a triple-camera setup:

50 MP Sony LYT-700V (1/1.56-inch) primary sensor with OIS

8 MP ultra-wide camera

32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls

The camera system is backed by NICE algorithms, AI-based enhancements, Live Photos, and cinematic imaging features. Both front and rear cameras support 4K 60fps video recording.

Other features include stereo speakers, USB-C audio, an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity (20 bands), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and more

The price for the iQOO 15R starts at ₹44,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹47,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹52,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available to pre-book from 24th February 2026, i.e., today at 1 PM, and will go on sale from 2nd March 2026 (early access for pre-book users), and 3rd March 2026 (open sale) on Amazon.in, iQOO.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include ₹4,000 instant discount with HDFC & Axis Bank cards, free iQOO TWS 1e (for pre-bookings), and 6 months of no-cost EMI.

iQOO 15R Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹44,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹52,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹44,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹52,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 24th February 2026, i.e., today at 1 PM (pre-booking), 2nd March 2026 (early access for pre-book users), 3rd March 2026 (open sale) on Amazon.in, iQOO.com/in, and offline retail stores

24th February 2026, i.e., today at 1 PM (pre-booking), 2nd March 2026 (early access for pre-book users), 3rd March 2026 (open sale) on Amazon.in, iQOO.com/in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹4,000 instant discount with HDFC & Axis Bank cards, free iQOO TWS 1e (for pre-bookings), and 6 months of no-cost EMI.

