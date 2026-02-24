OpenAI has announced Frontier Alliances, a new strategic partner initiative aimed at accelerating the enterprise adoption of AI coworkers. The program brings together leading global consulting and technology firms to help organizations deploy OpenAI’s Frontier platform across core business operations.

OpenAI says the initiative is designed to move AI adoption beyond pilots, enabling enterprises to design, integrate, and operate AI agents at scale.

What Is the Frontier Platform?

Frontier is OpenAI’s enterprise platform for building, deploying, and managing AI coworkers – agents capable of executing real tasks across business systems rather than operating in isolation.

A typical Frontier-powered AI coworker can:

Retrieve context from CRM systems

Check internal policies and documentation

File updates across enterprise tools

Escalate issues to human teams when required

OpenAI emphasizes that enterprise value from AI depends not just on model intelligence, but on how agents are embedded into workflows, systems, and operating models.

According to OpenAI, scaling AI coworkers requires more than technical infrastructure. Successful deployment depends on:

Leadership alignment

Workflow and operating model redesign

Deep system integration

Data coordination

Change management across teams

Frontier Alliances are intended to address these challenges by combining OpenAI’s technology with enterprise transformation expertise.

Frontier Alliance Partners

OpenAI is entering multi-year partnerships with the following firms:

Boston Consulting Group

McKinsey & Company

Accenture

Capgemini

These partners will work alongside OpenAI’s Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team. Each firm is establishing dedicated OpenAI practice groups and building teams certified on OpenAI technology. OpenAI will provide technical resources, roadmap visibility, and access to product and research teams.

Partner Roles and Focus Areas

Strategy and Operating Model Transformation

McKinsey & Company

McKinsey will help leadership teams identify where to begin AI adoption, redesign operating models, and embed AI coworkers into daily work. Through QuantumBlack, its AI division, McKinsey combines technical AI capabilities with industry expertise to integrate agents into high-impact workflows.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

BCG will support enterprises by aligning AI strategy with governance, operating model redesign, and change management. Through BCG X, its build-and-design unit, BCG will help organizations deploy and drive adoption of AI across mission-critical workflows.

End-to-End Implementation and Lifecycle Support

Accenture

Accenture will deliver enterprise AI programs across the full lifecycle, including strategy, data architecture modernization, large-scale deployment, change management, and ongoing operations. Accenture says it has already equipped tens of thousands of professionals with ChatGPT Enterprise—the largest workforce trained through OpenAI Certifications to date.

Capgemini

Capgemini will bring sector-specific expertise across cloud, applications, data, and modernization, helping organizations embed Frontier across operations and establish consistent processes to run AI agents reliably at scale.

Availability

The Frontier platform is currently available to a limited set of customers, with broader availability expected in the coming months. Organizations interested in deploying AI coworkers using Frontier can contact their OpenAI representatives.