boAt has launched its latest soundbar audio accessory – Aavante Bar 1150D 80W Soundbar featuring Dolby Audio, 80W RMS output with a 2.1 channel sound system, and is powered by Bluetooth 5.0. The Aavante Bar 1150D is priced at ₹5,499 for a limited time.

boAt Aavante Bar 1150D is a Bluetooth 5.0 powered soundbar equipped with 2.0 channel surround sound and a 60W subwoofer delivering a total of 80W RMS output for a cinematic experience. The Aavante Bar 1150D is engineered with sharp lines and a premium design to blend in with the home environment.

Aside from the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the soundbar features AUX, Optical, and HDMI (ARC) for a variety of connectivity options to choose from. It also comes with EQ modes for Music, Movies, News, and 3D for different entertainment scenarios.

The boAt Aavante Bar 1150D 80W Bluetooth Soundbar is priced at ₹5,499 for a limited time. The regular price for the soundbar is ₹7,999. The soundbar is available for purchase starting tomorrow i.e. 12th January 2023 at 12 AM on Flipkart and boAt website. It comes with a standard one-year manufacturing warranty.

boAt Aavante Bar 1150D 80W Soundbar Price In India, Availability, Offers