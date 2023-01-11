Apple has been working hard to reduce its reliance on third-party vendors and make as many components in-house as possible. After transitioning to self-made Apple Silicon chips, the company is now taking on the task of making its own displays.

According to the report coming from Bloomberg, Apple will start using its in-house developed displays on the Apple Watch as soon as next year. The company is expected to start with the top-end Apple Watch model by replacing the OLED panels with its own MicroLED display.

While the company is starting with Apple Watches, Apple will eventually use the self-made display panels on its other devices also, including iPhones. However, all this will be dependent on how its own screen panels perform in the real-world usage and how it manages production.

If the reports are to be believed, then the company started working to develop its own display back in 2018 and had planned to introduce them in 2020 but the company faces several issues, including costs and technical challenges. This appears to be the reason the company is starting out with smaller displays and once it has that locked in, it will move to larger panels.

The report from Bloomberg adds that the company may further push the launch of the new Apple Watch with its own screen to 2025. The technology is one of the major projects for the company and it has reportedly spent several billion dollars on the development. Apple is currently said to be test manufacturing the screens in its facility in Santa Clara, California, but will outsource mass production.

Source