boAt has launched its latest gaming TWS earbuds – the Immortal Katana Blade, its newest addition to the Immortal Series. Features and highlights include a gliding-style RGB lighting metallic case, IPX4 design, 13mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 support, 50 hours of battery life, 10 minutes of quick charging, and more.

The Immortal Katana Blade sets itself apart with a fresh design approach, showcasing a gliding-style metallic case with support for RGB lighting and equipped with built-in speakers that produce a distinct sound as it glides open. It comes with 13mm drivers and boAt Signature Sound technology, ensuring an immersive and high-quality audio experience.

The gaming earbuds offer up to 50 hours of total playback with ASAP Charge Technology and USB Type-C charging. It supports 10 minutes of quick charging, providing up to 180 minutes of playback. Other features include a 50 ms low latency mode, Bluetooth 5.3 support, Instant Wake N’ Pair support, and IPX4 water resistance design.

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is priced at ₹2,299 and comes in Gunmetal Black and Gray color options. The TWS earbuds will be available from 30th November 2023 at 12 AM on boAt’s official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.in.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade Price In India and Availability