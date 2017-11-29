Earlier this month, state-run BSNL announced its ₹485 plan that offered unlimited voice calls with 1 GB data per day for 90 days. Now, the telco has revised its ₹187 plan for prepaid customers which was announced last month.

Initially, the ₹187 prepaid plan offered unlimited voice calls and 1 GB data for 28 days. These unlimited voice calls were limited to the home circle, however, BSNL has now revised this plan to offer unlimited voice calls on national roaming as well. What that means is you can now make calls to other circles without having to pay anything extra.

Apart from that, users are also offered personalized caller tunes for a period of 28 days. However, that said, this offer is unavailable in regions where BSNL doesn’t operate – like Mumbai and Delhi.

Also for the sake of comparison, Reliance Jio has a prepaid plan priced at ₹149 which offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 300 SMS, unlimited access to Jio’s apps, and, unlimited data (with FUP of 150 MB 4G data per day) for 28 days.

So, which plan would you like to go for? BSNL’s ₹187 plan or Jio’s ₹149 plan?

Via