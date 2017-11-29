South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport fitness wearables back in August this year at a pre-IFA event in Berlin, Germany. Now, after almost three months from the unveiling, Samsung has brought these fitness wearables to India by launching them today at an event in Gurugram.

Well, let’s talk about the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro first. The Gear Fit2 Pro is successor to the Gear Fit2 that was launched last year. Like we already said, the Gear Fit2 Pro is a fitness tracker which is powered by dual-core processor that’s laced with 512 MB RAM.

It sports a 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 216 x 432 pixels and has a protection of Gorilla Glass 3. As this a fitness tracker, it can track activities like swimming, walking, running and cycling. It is water resistant up to 5 ATM, and, also comes with apps like Under Amour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun and Endomondo for activity, nutrition, sleep and fitness tracking functions.

The Gear Sport, on the other hand, is a smartwatch, but, it also comes with various functions that make it a fitness tracker. It can track your activities like walking, running and cycling. Moreover, it can also track other activities like dancing or playing basketball. It also comes with a Heart Rate sensor that tracks your heart beats in real-time, whether you are doing any exercises or simply relaxing on a couch watching Agents Of Shield.

The Samsung Gear Sport, like the Gear Fit2 Pro, is water resistant up to 5 ATM, and, it’s also MIL-STD-810G military grade certified which means you don’t have to worry much about it being dropped. That said, apart from using the Gear Sport as a fitness tracker or simply as a smartwatch, you can also use it to control Samsung IoT-enabled devices, use it as a remote control, or make payments via Samsung Pay.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.0 GHz dual-core processor

Tizen OS Display: 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 216 x 432 pixel resolution

Black, Red Battery: 200 mAh

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Price and Availability

Price: ₹13,590

₹13,590 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart starting December 11

Samsung Gear Sport Specifications

CPU: 1.0 GHz dual-core processor

Tizen OS Display: 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3, 360 x 360 pixel resolution and Full-color Always-on Display

Black, Blue Battery: 300 mAh with Wireless Charging

Samsung Gear Sport Price and Availability