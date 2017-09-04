New BSNL 429 Plan offers 1 GB data per day with unlimited voice calls for 90 days

To counter Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Offer, BSNL back in April announced its STV 333 plan under which it was offering 3 GB data per day for 90 days at ₹333. Now, BSNL has come up with yet another plan which beats many other plans offered by other telcos.

BSNL 429 Plan details

BSNL has announced a new plan for its prepaid users under which it is offering 1 GB 3G data per day along with unlimited local and STD voice calls for 90 days at ₹429. This translates to a total of 90 GB 3G data. Well, this is even better than two of Jio’s best plans that offer 1 GB data per day for 56 days at ₹309 and 1 GB data per day for 84 days at ₹399. However, the biggest difference between BSNL and Reliance Jio is that the former offers its services on a 3G network whereas the latter offers it on a 4G-only network.

Well, coming back to BSNL’s 429 plan, while the company is offering 1 GB data per day for 90 days with unlimited voice calls, this pack actually comes with a validity of 180 days. However, after the first 90 days, where the customers get 1 GB data per day and unlimited voice calls, in the remaining 90 days, the customers will be charged 50 paise/minute for on-net and off-net local and STD voice calls. And, if you send SMS, you will be charged 25 paise for local and 35 paise for national SMS.

Having said that, this plan will be only valid for 90 days to the customers in North-East, Jammu & Kasmir and Assam which means that after 90 days, the customers will be charged as per the standard rates and not the ones mentioned above.

So, BSNL users, are you going to opt for this BSNL 429 plan?