Samsung Galaxy J7+ goes official with 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display and dual rear cameras

After unveiling the Galaxy J7 (2017) back in June this year, Samsung has now announced a new smartphone in its Galaxy J7 Series which is dubbed Samsung Galaxy J7+. Well, we aren’t hearing about the Samsung Galaxy J7+ for the first time though as it had already surfaced online last week.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy J7+ sports flaunts a uni-body metal design and sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P20 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM.

The biggest highlight of the Samsung Galaxy J7+ though is its dual camera setup at the back. Yes, the Galaxy J7+ boasts two cameras at the back, a 13 MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP snapper with f/1.9 aperture to collect depth information. This makes it the only Samsung smartphone after the flagship Galaxy Note8 to come with dual cameras at the back.

Apart from all that, the Samsung Galaxy J7+ comes with a fingerprint scanner at the front, and, also comes with Bixby Home. Moreover, you can also run multiple accounts of a same app on this phone without having to download any third party apps.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ specifications:

CPU: 2.39 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor

4 GB

Mali-T880

Android 7.0 Nougat

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass and Always-On Display

13 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with LED flash

16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

32 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby Home, Secure Folder, Face Detection, Dual Messenger

Black, Rose Gold, Silver

3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J7+ Price and Availability:

12,900 Thai Baht (around $389/₹24,945)

Can be pre-ordered till September 17 in Thailand with sales expected to start from next day. Those who pre-book will get Samsung U Flex wireless earphones for free. No word on availability in other countries.

