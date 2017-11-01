BSNL ‘Loot Lo’ Offer for Postpaid Customers – Here are the details

The Indian telecom sector has become highly competitive after Reliance Jio’s entry, as a result of which we have seen data wars becoming more intensive. Telcos are coming up with data plans at a never-before-seen prices. Every other day, we keep coming across new offers that come along with either more data, or, reduced price. Well, to keep up with other telcos in the market, state-run BSNL has announced its ‘Loot Lo’ offer.

Buy a new #BSNL postpaid Mobile connection with advance rental & get up to 60% off on Rentals with our LOOT LO OFFER. pic.twitter.com/A19A5owGG2 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 31, 2017

BSNL has announced the ‘Loot Lo’ offer for its postpaid customers under which it’s offering benefits like up to 60% discount and up to 500% more data. This offer is applicable on seven postpaid plans that are priced at ₹225, ₹325, ₹525, ₹725, ₹799, ₹1125 and ₹1525.

Now enjoy higher data limit with #BSNL’s existing Postpaid Mobile plans. pic.twitter.com/z5aLBUvt7M — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 31, 2017

For ₹225, BSNL postpaid customers will get 3 GB data, 7 GB for ₹325, 15 GB for ₹525, 30 GB for ₹725, 60 GB for ₹799, and, 90 GB for ₹1125. For ₹1525, customers will get unlimited data without any speed restriction. However, it’s worth noting that BSNL offers its services over 2G/3G network and not on 4G network, as the telco doesn’t have any.

All of these plans have fixed monthly charges, and, they can be availed by customers starting today across the country.

Are you a BSNL postpaid customer? Which of the aforementioned plans are you currently subscribed to, or, going to subscribe to?