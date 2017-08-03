BSNL offering 1 GB data and talk-time at Rs. 74 for 5 days

Telecom operator BSNL has now started a new offer that will give prepaid users both free data and talk time. The relatively low-priced offer comes as a combo voucher of Rs. 74. For this price, users get 1 GB free data as well as Rs. 74 worth of talk time for other networks. Validity for the plan is just 5 days.

Further moving up the ladder, the telco has other combo vouchers priced at Rs. 189, Rs. 289, and Rs. 389 as well that offer more talk time along with the same 1 GB data. The offer will come in to effect from August 3 and end on August 16. The low priced combo voucher has been started keeping in mind the festive occasions coming ahead to provide more freedom to its prepaid users.

“Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities,” said Shri R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board. The offer is applicable for 12 days with effect from August 3.

