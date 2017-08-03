Two days ago, we came across a leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Note8 which showed off the phablet in two different colors while also revealing the dual camera setup at the back. Thanks to those renders, we now know what the Note8 will look like. While we have also been hearing about its specifications for quite some time now, a recent report allegedly reveals the ‘final’ specs of the Note8 which we will actually see at the time of launch.

Just like those recent renders, these specs were leaked by reliable leakster Evan Blass. He also shared a new render (pictured above) of the Note8 on Twitter which shows it off from a different angle along with the S-Pen.

Speaking of the ‘final’ specs of the Galaxy Note8, as previously rumored, it will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC in the US while the rest of the world will get Exynos 8895 powered variant. The phablet will sport a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display which is a hair larger than the 6.2-inch display on Galaxy S8+. The Note8 looks similar to the S8 duo, but, the corners look much more squared.

Also, while the Galaxy S8 comes with 4 GB RAM, the Galaxy Note8 will come with 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB of on-board storage. Of course, you can expand the storage if you want using a microSD card. Speaking of photography, yes, the Note8 will come with a dual camera setup at the back. Both the cameras are 12 MP, however, the primary camera has a wide-angle lens whereas the secondary camera has a telephoto lens which enables 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8 MP camera on the front.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

Snapdragon 835 (in the US), Exynos 8895 (rest of the world)

6 GB

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture, dual pixel auto-focus) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with OIS and dual-tone LED flash

8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

64 GB UFS 2.1

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition and Always-On Display

Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue

3300 mAh with Fast Charging and Wireless Charging

Blass also said that the Galaxy Note8 will be priced around €1,000 in Europe and will start shipping in September after being unveiled on August 23. Also, initially, the Note8 will ship in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors which will then be followed by Deep Sea Blue and Orchid Grey.

Also, as this information comes through Evan Blass who has a great record of revealing details of unannounced phones, we are confident that this is what we will actually get at the time of launch.

