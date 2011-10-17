BSNL rationalises ‘Anbu Jodi’ Plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu
BSNL has rationalised its Anbu Jodi plan for its subscribers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Against the previous unlimited calling to one BSNL Fixed or WLL number, the company is now offering free calls for the first 30 minutes per day, and will charge 20p/min after the completion of 30 minutes. You also get 100 local and national messages as compared to 250 SMS earlier.
Also the free GPRS usage has been reduced from 1GB to 50MB. Roaming calls will be charged at 1.2p/sec as compared to the previous 1p/sec. All other charges remain the same and can be found below.
my mobile no is 9488992917. it is prepaid one. i am using this anbujodi plan for some years . when i went to recharge the recharge shop people is unable to locate the exact amount for anbu jodi recharge even in my sms messages he bsnl says your plan expired please recharge but not mentioned the amout for recharge of the plan . will you please advisethe exact amount of recharge for this plan for 6 months? urgent please