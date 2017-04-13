BSNL slashes Broadband Speed Restoration plan prices by 50 percent

While Reliance Jio is putting up a strong competition for its rivals by lowering the effective cost per GB to as low as Rs. 51 for its booster packs, BSNL has decided to lower the cost to below Rs. 13 for its broadband users crossing the FUP limit.

BSNL has announced the revision of the BSNL Broadband Speed Restoration Plans for all its DSL and FTTH broadband customers across the country. With the revision of plans, the state-run operator would offer data post the FUP limit at half the existing price. As such customers can now avail the plan and continue browsing at the same speed even after crossing the FUP limit.

The revised BSNL Broadband Speed Restoration Plans would start at 2 GB data priced at Rs. 50 instead of the earlier Rs. 100 and go up to 20 GB data priced at Rs. 250 instead of the earlier Rs. 500. Customers can also avail 5 GB data for Rs. 100 and 10 GB data for Rs. 150. The plans come into effect from April 17.