The Windows 11 operating system comes with a redesigned interface, and the company has also added several security measures to keep the users’ data as secure as possible. One such measure is against the brute-force password attacks that automatically lock the account after a pre-defined number of wrong attempts of entering a password to unlock the account.

By default, the pre-defined timeout duration for the account is 10 minutes. However, there’s a way to change the time duration for the account lockout on the Windows 11 operating system. It can be set anytime between one minute to 99,999 minutes. Once the timer runs out, the account will be automatically unlocked.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily change the Account Lockout Duration on your Windows 11 computer using the Local Security Policy tool.

How to change Account Lockout Duration in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Local Security Policy tool on your computer. To do this, you can search for it in the Start Menu and click on the tool from the search results.

Step 2: When the tool opens, double-click on “Account Policies” from the left sidebar.

Step 3: After that, click on the “Account Lockout Policy” folder.

Step 5: On the right side pane, double-click on the “Account Lockout Duration” policy.

Step 6: When a new window opens, enter a numerical value from 1 to 99999, which indicates minutes.

Step 7: After making the changes, click on the “Apply” and then “Ok” button.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Windows 11 computer, then you have successfully updated the Account Lockout Duration on your device. If the value is set to 0 instead of numbers between 1 to 9999, then the account will be locked out until the user explicitly unlock it.

