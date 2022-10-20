There are a bunch of shortcuts, quick tips, and workarounds that will help you to work faster with the Microsoft Excel sheets. If you are a speed user and want to quickly access the shortcuts, you can manually set your own. Here’s how you can set your own shortcuts in Microsoft Excel.

Generally, there are only three options available on the top toolbar – Save, Undo, and Redo. But you can create your own shortcuts like Copy, Paste, Print, and many more. To set your own shortcut in Microsoft Excel, follow the instructions we have mentioned below.

How To Create Your Own Shortcuts In Microsoft Excel

Step 1: Launch the Micorosft Excel and in the top toolbar, click on the drop-down arrow as shown in the screenshot.

Step 2: Click on More Commands from the menu and a window will open where you can set your own shortcuts.

Step 3: From here, you can choose the shortcuts that you want to keep in the toolbar, and click on Add to add your shortcuts. We have added Cut, and Paste as you can see in the image. You can access all these shortcuts from the top toolbar, clicking the arrow will give you more options.

This is how you can create your own shortcuts in Microsoft Excel. There are several tips and tricks as well as quick shortcuts, hacks, and time-saving workarounds that are useful for you and can also boost your productivity even if you are a beginner. For more such content, visit our How-To Guides section.

Like this trick? Check out some more stuff we have shared below.

To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, make sure you follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube

Follow us on Google News