How to change Google advertising preferences

Advertisement is how most of the online businesses make money. The ad-tech has evolved so much over the time that when you search for one product, you will see advertisements related to it whenever you use any app or website.

Google, one of the leading platforms for advertisements, personalizes ads based on the user’s activities. Even though technology has seen many advancements, there are instances where the ads are not relevant or just weird.

However, Google offers a way for users to change what the company knows about the user and personalize the ads. On top of that, the user can also choose to allow Google to use browsing data to target ads or not.

Here is a guide showcasing how you can customize your preferences for the Google account.

Personalize Ad preferences in Google

Step 1: First of all, go to the Google account using this link – myaccount.google.com.

Step 2: Once you log-in, go to the “Data & Personalization” section.

Step 3: Now, click on “Go to ad settings” from the “Ad personalization” section.

Step 4: You can now change the preferences for the categories mentioned.

Step 5: If you have accidentally removed something that you did not want to, just scroll to the bottom of the page and click “what you have turned off”. To put it back, click on the item and click on “turn back on.”

Disable Ad personalization in Google

If you don’t want to personalize the ad preference but want to entirely turn off the ad personalization feature, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Go to Google account and log-in to the platform.

Step 2: Once logged-in, head over to “Date & Personalization” and then click on “Go to ad settings.”

Step 3: You can now toggle off the option that reads “Ad Personalization.”

