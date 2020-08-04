Hisense forays into Indian market with 6 Smart TVs; price starts at Rs 11,990

HiSense, the China-based electronics company known for its television range, has today forayed into the Indian market. Currently, the company has only launched its Smart TV lineup in India but is expected to launch refrigerators and air conditioners later this year.

The company’s Smart TV lineup in the Indian market includes three Full HD TVs and three 4K UHD TVs. As a part of the inaugural offer, the company is offering discounted pricing as well as 5 Year Panel Warranty.

Hisense A56E TV Range

The Hisense A56E TV range offers three display sizes — 32-inch HD, 40-inch HD, and 43-inch Full HD. The display comes with a thin bezels and has a Natural Color Enhancer feature that optimizes the color automatically.

It also comes with features like noise reduction that ensures that the audio remains free of any distortion. Further, for the sound, there’s 24W surround sound speakers, except for the 32-inch model that packs 20W speaker system.

All the models in this range packs two HDMI ports and two USB ports for extended connectivity. They are powered by Android TV 9.0 and comes with features like Google Assistant, Play Store for installing apps, and Chromecast. It also has pre-loaded apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and other OTT apps.

Hisense A71F 4K UHD TV Range

Along with the HD and FHD resolution display, Hisesne has also launched A71F 4K UHD TV range which comes in three display sizes — 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The company has announced that 58-inch and 70-inch models will be available at a later date in India.

It features narrow bezels for an immersive experience. There’s also an ultra-dimming feature that optimizes content on the screen for better and richer colors. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR for vivid pictures and detailed sound.

All the models in the lineup features a 30W speaker system, except for the 43-inch model that has a 24W speaker. They come with support for HDR10+ along with HLG codec. There’s also a game mode that reduces input lag on the TV.

There are three HDMI 2.0 ports and two USB ports, allowing users to connect set-top-box, gaming console, streaming devices and more.

Pricing and Availability in India