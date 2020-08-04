Windows 7 was one of the most popular operating systems from Microsoft. Even in 2020, there are a lot of users who use Windows 7 as their everyday operating system as its very user friendly. However, Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020, which means that using it as your primary operating system makes your PC more vulnerable to security risks.

Hence upgrading to Windows 10 is the right choice now because it will bring constant updates and in addition to this, it comes with the support for a lot of new Apps and Programs. Windows 10 also brings more security features that help you to stay protected. The best part is you can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free if you have a genuine copy of Windows 7 installed on your PC.

Before we get into the process of upgrading your PC to the latest Windows 10 make sure you create a backup of all your important files and documents. Windows 10 allows its users to upgrade keeping their software and other files but once upgraded it is to be noted that some of the software won’t work anymore due to compatibility issues and hence taking a backup becomes important. You can store your files to a cloud storage service, an external Hard Drive, or a different partition on your PC.

Here’s how to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free:

1. Take note of your everyday use applications so you can install them again later and backup your important files.

2. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation tool from Microsoft’s official website by clicking here.

3. Run the Media Creation Tool and select “Upgrade this PC now.” Make sure you are connected to the internet so it can download the required files.

4. The setup will ask you to keep your files or start fresh. Select your preferred option and continue further.

5. That’s all once the upgrade is complete you’ll have Windows 10 running on your PC with a new key which can be checked from the Settings menu.

