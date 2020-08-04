iQOO 5 featuring 120W fast charging support to launch on 17th August

iQOO recently announced its 120W fast charging technology, similar to the one that its parent company Vivo had showcased as a prototype last year. It was later reported that the phone powered by this technology could get launched within a month.

Now, the company has officially confirmed that iQOO 5 series smartphones, equipped with 120W fast charging support, will be launched on 17th August in its home country China.

The teaser poster shared by the company reveals that the launch event will take place at 02:30 PM local time in China. Confirming support for 120W charging, the image carries words like “120W” and “5 mins” on it.

Showcasing the new fast charging technology, iQOO claims that it can fully charge a 4000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes. OPPO and Realme have also launched similar technology but are yet to reveal details about the smartphone featuring it.

Coming to the iQOO 5 series, the company is expected to launch one premium smartphone with 120W fast charging and another mid-range device. However, this is not yet confirmed by the company.

The smartphone used to showcase the 120W charging technology at ChinaJoy 2020 is expected to be the iQOO 5 Pro. The phone reportedly features a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

While nothing much is known about this upcoming smartphone at this time, we expect to know more about it in the coming days or weeks, as the official launch date nears.

