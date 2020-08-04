Xiaomi has today launched it’s latest budget smartphone- Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime in India. This smartphone goes for sale from August 6 under the Amazon Prime Day sale and along with that users can also buy it from Xiaomi India’s official website.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It features Xiaomi’s popular Aura Design with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor which is just below the camera. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on the top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of Internal Storage. The storage is further expandable upto 512 GB as the smartphone features a dedicated MicroSD card slot. The smartphone is running on Android 10 with company’s own MIUI 11 on the top.

Coming to the camera department, there’s a Quad Camera setup at the back, that includes a 13MP f/2.2 Primary Camera sensor, a 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 8 MP shooter for your selfies.

Talking about the battery life, Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime features a massive 5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi only offers a 10W charger in the box. It also comes with P2i coating which makes it splash proof. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and also comes with support for Wireless FM Radio.

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage Variant is priced at Rs. 9999 whereas the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage goes for sale at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone can be purchased from 6th of August during the Amazon Prime Day sale and users can also buy it from Xiaomi India’s official website.

Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 processor

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB; expandable up to 256 GB

OS: Android 10 with MIUI 11

Rear Camera: 13MP f/2.2 Primary Camera sensor, a 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Front Camera: 8 MP with AI Features

Others: Back-mounted fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (p2i coating)

Connectivity: Dual SIM Support, 3.5mm headphone jack along with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz

Battery: 5020 mAh with 18W fast charging

Redmi 9 Prime Pricing and Availability