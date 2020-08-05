Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for ₹2,799

After launching Mi Box 4K in May this year, Xiaomi has today officially launched the Mi TV Stick in the Indian market. Priced at ₹2,799, it will be available for purchase through Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Flipkart from 7th August.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick comes powered by a 2.0GHz quad-core processor with Cortex-A53 cores, along with Mali-450 GPU. It also packs 1 GB of DDR4 RAM and 8 GB of eMMC storage.

It supports output of up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 60fps. In terms of software, the device runs the latest Android TV 9.0 and comes with support for services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. More apps can also be downloaded from the Play Store.

The Mi TV Stick has one HDMI port and one MicroUSB port for power input. For connectivity, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. It also comes with features like Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Dolby DTS Audio.

Mi TV Stick Key Features

Quad-core Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 GPU

1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage

1080p video output

Android TV 9.0, Chromecast

Google Assistant

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2

Dolby DTS audio

Video Decoder: VP9-10, H.265, H.264, VC-1, MPEG1 / 2/4, real 8/9/10

Mi TV Stick Pricing and Availability India