Mi Browser Pro app from Xiaomi gets banned in India

The Indian government has already banned dozens of Chinese applications in the country, including the likes of TikTok, WeChat, and more. Now, the company is adding another app to the list — Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro.

The ban on the ‘Mi Browser Pro – Video Download, Free Fast & Secure’ comes just months after the app was accused of collecting private web and phone usage date from the users.

The development comes after the Indian government has already banned the Mi Community application in the country. Along with the Mi Browser, Baidu Search app has also been banned in India.

Commenting on this development, a Xiaomi spokesperson said: “Xiaomi continues to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law. We are working towards understanding the development and will take appropriate measures as required. As part of the process, we will work with key stakeholders for an opportunity to make our submissions.”

The ban on Xiaomi’s browser could impact millions of existing users of the company’s smartphones in India. However, the company said that it will talk to the ministry to sort out the issues.

The Indian government is banning Chinese applications in India after rising tensions related to the India-China border dispute. It is accussing the apps of “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” without providing any proof of the same.

Xiaomi is currently the leading smartphone brand in the Indian market, with around 29 percent of the market share. As per the reports, the company has sold more than 100 million smartphones in the Indian market.