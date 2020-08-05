As promised, Samsung has today officially launched its next-generation Galaxy Note lineup — Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra. These are the latest flagship offering from the company, coming with several premium features, and a new S Pen stylus — which differentiates the lineup for the Galaxy S-series.

In terms of specifications, both the smartphones share quite a lot. The standard model features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with curves around the corner for a bezel-less experience. On the other hand, the Ultra model features a 6.9-inch 1440p OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, both the devices come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus flagship processor, along with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Ultra model has a microSD card slot, allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

As for the camera configuration, the standard Galaxy Note20 has a main 12-megapixel camera sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 64 megapixels telephoto lens, offering a Space Zoom feature which offers up to 30x zoom.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. There’s also support for Space Zoom, which has been limited to 50x instead of 100x on S20 Ultra launched earlier this year.

The smartphones come with features like Dolby technology for speakers, IP68 water resistance, wireless Dex support, and some important new Microsoft software tie-ins. It also comes with the company’s own Bixby smart assistant.

The highlight of the Galaxy Note series is its support for the S Pen stylus, which now promises more “anywhere actions” that essentially turns the S Pen into a gesture-based remote control for the smartphone.

Both the devices run the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by a 4500 mAh battery while the standard model is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is priced at $999.99 while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is priced at $1,299.99 and $1,499.99 for the 8 GB and 12 GB RAM models respectively. Both the phones will be up for pre-order from 6th August and will go on sale in the United States from 21st August.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 3088 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 60Hz refresh rate

Galaxy Note20 Series Pricing and Availability