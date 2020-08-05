Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold2; launching in September

Along with the Galaxy Note20 series smartphones, Samsung has today also launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, its second-generation of foldable smartphone. It is a successor to the Galaxy Fold smartphone that was launched last year.

It features a Cover Screen of 6.2-inch which turns into a Main Screen of 7.6-inch when unfolded, making it much larger than the Galaxy Fold. The notch on the top-right corner has now been replaced by a punch-hole cutout on the OLED screen.

The hinge on the smartphone looks better compared to the previous models as it seems more refined. Samsung also promises that it will be more reliable compared to the first generation device’s chunky hinge.

The first-generation foldable smartphone from the company — the Samsung Galaxy Fold, was subject to criticism because of the build quality. The company even had to recall review units and delay the official launch of the smartphone to make some changes to the design and make it durable. It seems like the South Korean giant has taken care of such issues this time.

Currently, the company has not revealed much information about this smartphone, including the specifications, features, and pricing. However, we expect to know more in the coming weeks, ahead of the phone’s official launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in two color options — Black and Bronze. There’s also a Thom Browne Edition, but it is not yet known if it is a limited-edition model. The device is now up for reservation on the company’s website and is expected to launch sometime in September.