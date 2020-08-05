Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ with Snapdragon 865+ Chipset goes official

After a lot of leaks and speculations, Samsung has announced two of its Flagship tablets at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 online event. Both the tablets are powered by the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset from Qualcomm and in addition to this, they also come with the S Pen support.

Talking about the specs, the Galaxy Tab S7+ features a bigger 12.4-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 2,800 x 1,752 px resolution and 420 nits brightness. Thanks to the AMOLED Display, the Galaxy Tab S7+ features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S7 brings in a smaller 11-inch LCD Display however this is brighter when compared with the S7+ as this time Samsung used an LTPS TFT panel with 500nits of brightness. These are the first tablets that come with a 120Hz refresh rate which makes the overall experience much better when compared with the competition.

Under the hood, both the tablets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset which is further coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is further expandable using a microSD slot. Talking about battery life the Galaxy Tab S7+ features a massive 10,090 mAh and Samsung claims that it can offer up to 16 hours of video streaming. It also supports 45W fast charging but you don’t get the fast charger bundled in the box.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S7 packs a smaller 7,040 mAh but still, Samsung claims that it can offer up to 15 hours of video streaming. Both the tablets come with support for an optional keyboard add on and Samsung DeX mode so they can offer a laptop-like experience.

When it comes to the optics, there is no difference between these tablets as both of them feature a 13MP main + 5MP ultrawide camera at the back. In addition to this, there is also a magnetic strip that holds the S Pen. Even on the front, both the devices have an 8MP Sensor that makes the video calls better.

Media streaming on these tablets won’t be an issue as both the tablets feature quadruple speakers which are tuned by AKG and include the Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes in three connectivity options – Wi-Fi only, Wi-Fi + LTE, and Wi-Fi + 5G whereas the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 doesn’t have 5G support.

Talking about the pricing the Galaxy Tab S7 starts from EUR 699 (approx Rs. 62,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and goes up to EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 69,100) for the 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant. Whereas the high-end variants that support LTE start from EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,900) and go up to EUR 879 (roughly Rs. 78,000).

On the other hand, the bigger WiFi only Galaxy Tab S7+ starts from EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and goes all the way up to EUR 979 (roughly Rs. 86,800) for the 256GB Storage variant which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The top of the line 5G variant that comes with 8GB +256 GB is priced at EUR 1,179 (roughly Rs. 1,04,600).

Both the tablets will go on sale starting from August 21 in selected markets.