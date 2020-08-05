Samsung Galaxy Watch3 launched; starts from $399

Along with the flagship smartphones and tablets, Samsung Electronics also announced its latest Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 online event. When compared with its predecessor the Galaxy Watch3 brings in a lot of major improvements.

The Galaxy Watch3 comes in two sizes 41mm and 45mm and offers two variants- LTE and Bluetooth. Talking about the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is powered by a dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU which is further coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5 and offers over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store and in addition to this it also allows it’s users to design custom a custom watch face.

When it comes to the display the 41mm variant of the Galaxy Watch features a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. On the other hand, the bigger 45mm variant brings in a 1.4-inch display with the same resolution. Both 41mm and 45mm variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection on the top.

On the battery part, the smaller 41mm variant of the Galaxy Watch is powered by a 247mAh battery whereas the bigger 45mm variant sees a major improvement as it packs a 340mAh battery.

The Galaxy Watch3 will offer new experiences in health monitoring as the company says the Blood Oxygen (SpO2) feature will measure and track oxygen saturation over time. In addition to this, the smartwatch will also get a Health Monitor app once launched that will include support for blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in some selected markets.

Other features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, and fall detection. Users can also set automatic replies for messages when the watch is paired with other Galaxy devices. In addition to this, it also offers some gesture-based features that allow its users to play their favorite music from the phone and take calls.

Finally talking about the pricing, the 41mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 starts from $399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) whereas the bigger 45mm variant starts from $429 (roughly Rs. 32,100). The watch goes for sale in some select markets starting today however there is no information on the Indian pricing and availability yet.