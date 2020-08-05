Samsung Galaxy Buds Live With Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Samsung has also launched its new Galaxy Buds Live along with its flagship Galaxy Note Series. The new TWS earphones from Samsung come in an all-new bean-shaped design something the wireless earphone industry hasn’t seen before. It has a touch-sensitive area on the outside for the media controls.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in three colors – black, bronze, and white. Talking about the specs, the Galaxy Buds Live features 12mm drivers and a bass duct which is tuned by AKG for Samsung. In addition to this, they also feature three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit so taking calls or sitting through video conferences won’t be an issue.

These are the first true wireless earphones from Samsung that offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and allows their users to tune out distractions. They also come with support for special Game Mode that reduces the audio latency for a better gameplay experience.

The earbuds are really lightweight and weigh only 5.6g and in addition to this, the charging case weighs 42.2g. Talking about the battery, the Galaxy Buds Live offers a 60 mAh battery and Samsung claims that they can offer 6 hours of music playback with that. The charging case, on the other hand, has a 472mAh battery so combining both of them would give you a pretty good playback time.

These earphones are rated IPX2 water-resistant and use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. They support the SBC, AAC, and Scalable Bluetooth codecs.

These truly wireless earphones from Samsung are priced at $169.99 (approximately Rs. 12,700) and will go on sale from August 6 in some select global markets. There is no information on the Indian price and availability yet.