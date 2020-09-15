How to enable address bar autocompletion on Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world. Apart from having an easy-to-use interface, it comes with several hidden features that advanced users can enable to make the most of the browser.

In the latest version, the company has introduced support for autocomplete functionality which is named “Omnibox Rich Autocompletion” which further improves the user experience.

By default, this new feature has been disabled on Chrome but it can be activated manually. In this step-by-step guide, we will show how to enable the Omnibox Rich Autocompletion feature on your Google Chrome browser on Windows, Mac, or even Linux computer.

How to enable Autocompletion on Chrome

Step 1: First of all, open the Google Chrome browser on your computer and in the address bar, enter the following:

chrome://flags

Step 2: Now, search for the feature named Omnibox Rich Autocompletion.

Alternatively, you can enter the following in the address bar:

chrome://flags/#omnibox-rich-autocompletion

Step 3: Click on the drop-down menu for that feature and from the options list, select the option “Enabled Tiled UI” from the list.

The “Enabled Title UI, Title AC, & Non-Prefix AC” option will display you the page URL and its title in the line while the “Enabled Title UI, 2-Line UI, Title AC, and Non-Prefix AC” option will display titles on the 2nd line and URLs while autocompleting titles.

Step 4: Once you have selected the option you want, click on the “Relaunch” button for the changes to take effect.