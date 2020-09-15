Xiaomi has today launched its latest budget smartphone under the Redmi brand in the Indian market — Xiaomi Redmi 9i. It comes just weeks after the company had launched the Redmi 9A smartphone in the Indian market.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 Dot Drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with 4GB of RAM.

It comes in two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB and has expandable storage support of up to 512 GB. In the camera department, there’s a 13 MP sensor at the back and a 5 MP snapper at the front side.

The phone is running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 user interface. However, the company has confirmed that it will be updated to the latest MIUI 12.

It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The Redmi 9i comes in three color options — Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green. The 64 GB storage model costs ₹8,299 while the 128 GB storage version is priced at ₹9,299.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

Pricing and Availability in India