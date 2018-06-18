COMIO C1 Pro launched in India with Dual 4G VoLTE and Face Unlock

Chinese smartphone brand COMIO that entered the Indian smartphone market last year launched the COMIO C2 Lite and S1 Lite in India back in February this year. Then in late last month, the company launched the X1 Note in India that offers 6-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras under ₹10,000. Now today, further expanding its portfolio of products in India, COMIO has announced the launch of the COMIO C1 Pro smartphone in the country.

The COMIO C1 Pro is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6739 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 1.5 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and, it runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box which is very impressive for a phone of this price.

For photography, the COMIO C1 Pro sports an 8 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has 16 GB of internal storage, however, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. And, the good news is that the microSD card has a dedicated slot on the C1 Pro, which means you don’t have to choose between having an extra SIM or more storage.

That said, the COMIO C1 Pro also supports Dual 4G VoLTE which means you can use 4G VoLTE on both your SIM cards and switch between them easily. The C1 Pro doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, however, it does come with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Other features on the COMIO C1 Pro include Intruder Selfie and Bike Mode. The smartphone is offered in three colors – Metallic Grey, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black – and, it ships with a 2500 mAh battery which fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of the COMIO C1 Pro, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO & Director, COMIO Smartphone, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch our new smartphone COMIO C1 Pro in such a short span. We believe that consumers in this price segment deserve better features and our budget friendly C1 PRO smartphone provides a potpourri of exciting features like good camera quality, better speed, security features, stylish design and value-added services.”

COMIO C1 Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor RAM: 1.5 GB

1.5 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0., Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0., Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, Intruder Selfie, Bike Mode

Face Unlock, Intruder Selfie, Bike Mode Colors: Metallic Grey, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black

Metallic Grey, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black Battery: 2500 mAh

COMIO C1 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5599

₹5599 Availability: Available on Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon India, ShopClues, Paytm as well as through offline retail stores across the country

COMIO C1 Pro Offers