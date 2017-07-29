Comio is the latest Chinese smartphone maker set to debut in India on August 18

Yet another Chinese smartphone maker is set to enter India in August with Infinix. The company called Comio, is a subsidiary of ODM Topwise. But Comio has set its sights on offline sales rather than online sales. No matter what market they choose, they are bound to find one or two of their Chinese brothers welcoming them.

The CEO of Comio, Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, specifically mentioned plans to debut in the Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 15,000 range offline. He added that most Indian companies target the below Rs. 6,000 market. Kalirona said to PTI. The company not only plans to sell in India, it will also eventually manufacture on Indian soil. Although, early on, they plan to import shipments from homeland China.

The Comio chief also said they would no longer be manufacturing for Micromax, and solely focus on their own products. The company has a piggy bank of Rs. 500 crore lined up for investment in India over a span of two years. Their main objective is to capture a five percent share of the big Indian pie by 2020.

Comia has a launch event scheduled already on August 18, which will bring with it a debutant smartphone in India. The smartphone should be within the Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 15,000 bracket. Without any hint as to what we might see, we are surely looking forward to seeing what surprises await us on August 18.