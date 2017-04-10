With the dual camera trend picking up in the smartphone industry, Coolpad had launched the Cool1 Dual late last year. Now seeing the demand for the handset, the company has launched an affordable variant.

Coolpad has announced the launch of the Cool1 Dual variant with 3 GB of RAM. Like the earlier version, the handset flaunts a full metal unibody design with fingerprint scanner and dual camera setup. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the same 1.8 GHz quad core Snapdragon 652 processor but with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Cool1 Dual has the same 13 MP dual rear camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the launch, Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said, “Coolpad is known for its quality and pricing. With military grade aerospace design, Cool 1 redefines smartphone innovation at an unthinkable price point. ­­­­­­­ This variant is the most affordable Dual Camera phone in the market and offers the same monochrome + Color dual camera module that is today available in only high-end phones. Our aim is launch smartphones that consumers are looking for and continue to focus on building deeper connect with our consumers and partners. We have an aggressive product strategy lined up and we aim to be No 1 exclusive handset brands on Amazon.in. by this year end.”

Cool1 Dual specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP dual primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

4000 mAh battery

Cool1 Dual (3 GB) Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 10999. The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon starting from April 11.