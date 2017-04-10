LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition smartwatch to receive Android Wear 2.0 update next month

Last week, we told you that the Android Wear 2.0 update was rolling out to LG Watch R and LG Watch Urbane smartwatches. While that information came from some users of these smartwatches, the roll out has now been confirmed by LG itself. Besides, LG has also announced that the Watch Urbane 2nd Edition will receive the Wear 2.0 update next month.

The Wear 2.0 update for the Watch R and Watch Urbane started rolling last week, however, LG has said that update is being rolled out to both these smartwatches this week. Also, when we talked about the Wear 2.0 update for both these smartwatches last week, there was no information on when the Watch Urbane 2nd Edition would receive the update. Well, LG has said that the update will be rolled out to Urbane 2nd Edition at the beginning of May.

With the Android Wear 2.0 update, all these three smartwatches will get the on-Watch Play Store. With on-Watch Play Store, users won’t have to rely on their smartphones and they can download the apps directly on their smartwatches. Other features that will come with the Wear 2.0 update are Google Assistant, improved Watch Faces and much more.

Also, so far, the smartwatches that have received the Android Wear 2.0 update are Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, Tag Heuer Connected, Polar M600, Michael Kors ACCESS Bradshaw, Michael Kors ACCESS Dylan, Nixon The Mission, LG Watch R and LG Watch Urbane.

Well, this still leaves us with nine smartwatches that are yet to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update. You can click here to see the complete list of smartwatches that will get Android Wear 2.0 update.

By the way, has your smartwatch received the Wear 2.0 update?

Also Read: What’s New In Android Wear 2.0