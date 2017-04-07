Android Wear 2.0 rolling out to LG Watch R and LG Watch Urbane smartwatches

Android Wear 2.0 has been a complicated affair. Firstly, its launch was delayed, and now that it’s released, the roll out to the compatible smartwatches has been way too slow. As of April 1, the Android Wear 2.0 was only rolled out to nine smartwatches, however, the update is now being rolled out to two more smartwatches – LG Watch R and LG Watch Urbane.

Users on Reddit have reported that their LG Watch R and LG Watch Urbane smartwatches have received the Android Wear 2.0 update. Android Wear 2.0 was released in February, and, even after around two months, not all the smartwatches that were going to get the Wear 2.0 update have received it.

Last week, Google had announced that the Wear 2.0 update was delayed due to a bug found in the final testing of the update. However, it seems that Google has ironed out that bug which delayed the roll out of Wear 2.0. Also, while the Watch Urbane first generation is receiving the Wear 2.0 update, there’s no information as to when the second generation Watch Urbane would get the update.

Having said that, the total count of smartwatches having received the Android Wear 2.0 update is now 11. However, there are still nine smartwatches which are supposed to get the Wear 2.0 update. Click here to see the complete list of smartwatches that will get Android Wear 2.0 update.

Looking at Google’s current pace of rolling out Android Wear 2.0 update, we expect that the remaining nine smartwatches will get the Wear 2.0 update by the end of this month.

By the way, has your smartwatch received the Android Wear 2.0 update?

Source 1, 2